Chipotle closing up to 65 locations as part of restructuring

Chipotle plans to close stores. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Chipotle plans to close as many as 65 locations.

It is part of a restructuring as the burrito chain looks to win back customers following food safety scares.

Chipotle's new CEO also plans changes to the menu and wants to install pick-up shelves for customers to grab their mobile orders.

Look for a new Happy Hour promotion with $2 tacos to go with the beer and margaritas Chipotle currently sells.

The changes are part of an effort to make the brand more "culturally relevant."
