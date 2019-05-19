Chick-fil-A testing spicy chicken strips in some Texas locations

Chick-Fil-A is turning up the heat and Texans will help decide if a new menu item goes national.
Spicy Chick-n-Strips are being tested in several places in Texas, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
The strips combine the taste of their original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips with the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
Customers in Waco and some restaurants in South Texas will be the taste testers.
If sales are healthy, the spicy strips could hit menus across the country.
In addition to Spicy Chick-n-Strips, participating Arizona restaurants will now offer three new spicy options for guests to try: Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle.
