Chick-fil-A testing new vegan side dish at select restaurants

Chick-fil-A is considering going vegan, at least with one dish.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the company is testing out a kale crunch side in parts of three states including Florida, eastern Iowa and right here in Texas in the Tyler-Longview area.
Chick-fil-A plans to look at customer feedback to determine whether it will be added to menus nationwide.
The kale crunch side includes kale, green cabbage, salted almonds and apple dijon dressing.
According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, this isn't Chick-fil-A's first foray into the kale world.
It introduced a kale and broccolini-based "superfood side" in 2016.
