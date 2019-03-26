Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A testing new vegan side dish at select restaurants

EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts

Chick-fil-A is considering going vegan, at least with one dish.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the company is testing out a kale crunch side in parts of three states including Florida, eastern Iowa and right here in Texas in the Tyler-Longview area.

Chick-fil-A plans to look at customer feedback to determine whether it will be added to menus nationwide.

The kale crunch side includes kale, green cabbage, salted almonds and apple dijon dressing.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, this isn't Chick-fil-A's first foray into the kale world.

It introduced a kale and broccolini-based "superfood side" in 2016.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvegan
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Nude photo scandal erupts at Tomball High School
Family demands answers after puppy dies on flight
Legalized pot sending more people to ER, study shows
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
Justin Bieber has hyperbaric oxygen chamber to help with sleeping
Show More
Couple shot in car at apartment complex in north Houston
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
This man has the last perfect March Madness bracket
More TOP STORIES News