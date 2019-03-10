Food & Drink

Cafe Bustelo transforming shipping container into pop up shop

The espresso coffee roasters are transforming a shipping container into a limited time coffee shop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cafe Bustelo's iconic yellow and red cans are being transformed into a coffee shop!

The espresso coffee roasters will turn a shipping container into a colorful cafe complete with food, drinks, music, art and an outdoor patio.

The shop will open at 3615 Montrose Boulevard on Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. and run through May 25.

Drinks served at the Cafe Bustelo pop up will include Latin drinks like a cafecito, a cortadito and a cafe con leche.

