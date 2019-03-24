Food & Drink

Bernie's Burger bus rolling into new location in Missouri City

EMBED <>More Videos

The burger bus will be opening its fourth location in Missouri City, and it will be the first one to include a drive-thru.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bernie's Burger bus is rolling into a new location.

The burger bus will be opening its fourth location in Missouri City, and it will be the first one to include a drive-thru.

The restaurant has three other locations in Bellaire, Katy, and The Heights.

The burger bus is known for their "detention burger" which is a double bacon cheeseburger with two crispy bacon grilled cheese used as a bun.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfoodburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
HPD sergeant accused in fatal shooting arrives in Brazoria Co.
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
Show More
ITC facility mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up
Multiple toxins found in water near ITC facility after fire spill
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
WARM AFTERNOON: Collin says some spots will hit 80°
History of Fred Hartman Bridge
More TOP STORIES News