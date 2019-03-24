Bernie's Burger bus rolling into new location in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bernie's Burger bus is rolling into a new location.The burger bus will be opening its fourth location in Missouri City, and it will be the first one to include a drive-thru.The restaurant has three other locations in Bellaire, Katy, and The Heights.The burger bus is known for their "detention burger" which is a double bacon cheeseburger with two crispy bacon grilled cheese used as a bun.