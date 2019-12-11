Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston restaurant owned by Ayesha Curry has abruptly shut down.Ayesha is the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, a three-time champion and two-time MVP. Ayesha has developed fame of her own with her cookbooks and shows.International Smoke was located in CityCentre. It was one of five locations in the country.Several people are shocked to find it closed, including one viewer who said he had a reservation for an event there this week.The restaurant was faced with trolling Rockets fans before it opened.Vinit D from Houston wrote, "This is absolutely the worst place to go -- her husband ripped our hearts out and now she has the guts to open up a place here? I would never set foot in this place even if it was the last place on earth."He added a little extra to the review saying, "P.S. this restaurant is full of snakes."As of Tuesday night, the reason for the Houston restaurant's closing was not disclosed.International Smoke, though, released a statement confirming the closure: