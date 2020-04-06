Food & Drink

Avoid excess grocery store trips with these ingredient substitutions

By
When it comes to preparing food at home, we are all making do with what we have. But what if you don't have the ingredients a recipe calls for? There are some easy substitutions for common ingredients.

If your recipe calls for butter, just use the same amount of shortening instead, and vice versa.

If you ran out of broth, use bouillon cubes. Or, if your recipe calls for one cup of broth, substitute one cup of water plus one tablespoon of soy sauce.

Sugar is interchangeable in most recipes without spoiling the results. One cup of brown sugar equals one cup of white sugar or one-and-a quarter cups of powdered sugar.

If your recipe calls for a teaspoon of lemon juice, use a half a teaspoon of vinegar.

If you're out of heavy cream, swap it out with evaporated milk.

Mayonnaise can be substituted with sour cream or plain greek yogurt.

If you're baking with eggs, you can swap out one egg with a half a banana plus a teaspoon of baking powder.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklife hackscoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
18-year-old said she was willfully spreading COVID-19, police say
Rice to begin housing Texas Medical Center employees
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Kroger testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Show More
Man accused of spitting and coughing on food at grocery store
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
Dave Ward's wife's out of ICU during double pneumonia battle
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
Man who lost mother to COVID-19 mourning in quarantine
More TOP STORIES News