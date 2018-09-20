7 must-have products for people who love pumpkin spice

If so, you're going to enjoy the influx of pumpkin spice-flavored food and drinks hitting stores and shelves this season.
If you head to a supermarket, you'll see pumpkin spice everything.
Kroger tells us they have over 60 products ranging from chips to popcorn, even pumpkin-spiced beer.
Here's a list of some of our favorite pumpkin spice-inspired items:
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Straws
Toasted wafers, rolled up and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spice. The container includes 20 straws.
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
The family-size box can be found online and at select Walmart stores.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Pods
The Keurig brewer K-pods are available at select Walmart stores.
Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp
The pumpkin flavored yogurts are perfect for a fall treat.
Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes
You can find them online or at Target for a limited time.
Halo Top Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream
The seasonal flavor will be available online and in stores.
Quaker Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal
Amazon is selling these, but not for long. You may also be able to find them at select stores.
SEE MORE: Starbucks kicking off fall early with return of pumpkin spice latte