7 must-have products for people who love pumpkin spice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3919784" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fall comes early this year at Starbucks!

Are you totally obsessed with fall and everything pumpkin spice?If so, you're going to enjoy the influx of pumpkin spice-flavored food and drinks hitting stores and shelves this season.If you head to a supermarket, you'll see pumpkin spice everything.Kroger tells us they have over 60 products ranging from chips to popcorn, even pumpkin-spiced beer.Toasted wafers, rolled up and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spice. The container includes 20 straws.The family-size box can be found online and at select Walmart stores.The Keurig brewer K-pods are available at select Walmart stores.The pumpkin flavored yogurts are perfect for a fall treat.You can find them online or at Target for a limited time.The seasonal flavor will be available online and in stores.Amazon is selling these, but not for long. You may also be able to find them at select stores.