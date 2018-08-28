Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month.
According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.
In addition, Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.
The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.
Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.
They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.
The coffee chain also plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.
Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.
It's never too early to celebrate fall. Right?— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2018
If yes, go here: https://t.co/U7eSoNQcjr 🍂🎃🎉 pic.twitter.com/ORGsFtBjiD