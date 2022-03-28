charity

The Kinder Foundation donates $1.3 million to Houston star chef Chris Williams' food charity

EMBED <>More Videos

Chef feeds thousands with no power or water

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's premier charitable foundations has provided a local nonprofit with a game-changing donation that will allow it to feed more Houstonians in need.

The Kinder Foundation has contributed $1.315 million to Lucille's 1913, a 501(c)3 started by Lucille's Hospitality Group founder Chris Williams that fights food insecurity in Houston. Founded in 2020, the organization has served 400,000 meals to residents in neighborhoods such as Sunnyside, Acres Homes, Fifth Ward, and Third Ward. Williams has received national acclaim for Lucille's 1913, including a Heads of the Table award from Bon Appetit, an appearance on Top Chef, and a James Beard Award finalist nomination for Outstanding Restaurateur.

The donation provides $700,000 that will allow Lucille's 1913 to expand its prepared meal delivery from hundreds of meals per day to thousands. Another $315,000 will allow the organization to expand its missions of training and employment for residents of traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods and "empowering communities to discover a self-sustainable livelihood through food," according to a release. Already, the organization has used some of the funds to purchase new vans to deliver more meals per day and expand its ability to respond to future disasters.

For more on this story, read at our ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap

The video above was used in a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcharityfoodcelebrity cheffood bankdonations
CHARITY
'World's most powerful woman' donates $11 million to Houston charity
20 things to do in The Woodlands area in March and April
Travis Scott launches 'Project HEAL' in wake of Astroworld tragedy
Walk to End HIV returns for the first time in two years
TOP STORIES
Body being recovered from pond belongs to man who jumped in, HPD says
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Pollen problems continue, but rain could wash it away midweek
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
WATCH: Lady Gaga helps Liza Minnelli present best picture Oscar
Show More
Matlin hopes 'CODA' Oscar win 'opens the floodgates' for deaf actors
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Woman accused of taking off in Metro PD patrol car charged
Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says
Men caught in shooting with potential buyer answering Craigslist ad
More TOP STORIES News