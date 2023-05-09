A woman died hours after saying "I do" when a suspected drunk driver rear ended a golf cart carrying the bride and groom home from their wedding.

Groom recovering at home after wife killed in golf cart crash in South Carolina

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. -- The groom who was injured during a deadly golf cart crash at Folly Beach, South Carolina, is now recovering at home, according to a GoFundMe set up for the families.

Aric Hutchinson broke both of his legs and was left with brain bleeds in a crash that killed his wife, 34-year-old Samantha Miller. They were married just hours before the crash.

Folly Beach Police Department said Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was driving at 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone when she crashed into the back of the couple's golf cart. Komoroski was arrested on three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide. FBPD has not released the results of her blood alcohol concentration test.

Hutchinson's mother said her son is now recovering at home.

Two other people were also injured in the crash. Ben Garrett is in the burn unit with severe road rash. Brogan Garrett had minor injuries.

It happened near Charleston, South Carolina, at Folly Beach on April 28.

A GoFundMe set up for the families raised more than $100,000 in just a matter of hours. It has now reached nearly $700,000.