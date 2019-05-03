2 Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by boat named 'Amen'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two Florida teens skipped school for a senior skip day at the beach, but their day of rebellious fun quickly turned into the fight for their lives.

Heather Brown and Tyler Smith, both 17 years old, were swimming near Anastasia Island when the current became too strong, WAWS reported.

"I asked him, I said 'Tyler, oh my God, we are stuck, what's the plan,'" Brown said.

The teens were stranded in the water for two hours. Then they began to pray.

"I cried out, I was like, 'If you really do have a plan for us, just like come on, just bring something,'" Smith said.

Then, a boat sailing to New Jersey spotted the teens two miles offshore.

Their prayers were answered in the form of a boat, a God send, named "The Amen."

"The name of the boat is 'The Amen,'" Brown said. "I started crying."

The teens are thanking God and the men who saved them.

"There's no other reason or other explanation in the world that that wasn't God," Smith said.
