children's health

13-year-old dies after contracting amoeba during family trip

A Florida family is sharing their story in hopes that their tragedy can bring awareness to others to know the risk of warm waters after their son died due to a brain-eating amoeba.

Tanner Wall loved the water, but his parents believe it's what was in the water at a Florida lake that took his life at just 13 years old.

Tanner's parents told WJXT that the teen went on a family trip to a campground in north Florida. Four days later he became sick.

SEE ALSO: Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know

His parents said he suffered from nausea, vomiting and bad headaches. When they took Tanner to the emergency room, he was diagnosed with strep throat.

But his parents thought it was worse than that.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba

"Finally, I got pretty irate. She was irate at this point," said Tanner's father, Travis Wall. "I said, 'You know what? Unhook him. Do whatever you need to do. We will transport him ourselves.'"

The 13-year-old boy was taken to UF Health in Gainesville where he was put on a ventilator and doctors made the discovery that he had the parasitic amoeba.

SEE ALSO: 10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba

With no brain activity, on Aug. 2, Tanner's parents chose to remove him from life support.

His parents now hope other families can recognize the symptoms before it's too late.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridachildren's healthchild deathu.s. & world
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
6-year-old boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba
Los Angeles eases up on pandemic-driven Halloween guidance
List of school districts' plans in case of COVID-19 spread
Plans to prevent COVID-19 on buses for some school districts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 officers fired after unloading 21 shots at man in distress
6-year-old boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba
Driver hit and killed in by car that might've been street racing
Texans players stay in locker room during national anthem
Ex-Texas Rangers Chief: '22 rounds is not reasonable'
Texas girl donates toys to police K9s for her birthday
Texans anti-racist message at season opener: 'It takes all of us'
Show More
Drier weather Friday, but tropical downpours return next week
99-year-old goes home after beating COVID-19
13-year-old and grandma die trying to escape wildfire
Attorney: 'What is the city so desperate to hide?'
8-year-old afraid of law enforcement befriends deputy
More TOP STORIES News