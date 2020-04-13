Florida man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they would get coronavirus

VOLUSIA, Florida (KTRK) -- A northeast Florida man faces a long list of charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife.

But it was what happened when he was arrested that was really shocking.

Deputies say after 46-year-old Brent Smith was handcuffed, he coughed on responding officers saying he wished they would catch COVID-19.

Deputies were originally called to the scene after Smith allegedly hit his mother multiple times, then threatened to kill her with a butter knife.

He's now in jail, being held with no bond.

