Florida man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they would get coronavirus

VOLUSIA, Florida (KTRK) -- A northeast Florida man faces a long list of charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife.But it was what happened when he was arrested that was really shocking.Deputies say after 46-year-old Brent Smith was handcuffed, he coughed on responding officers saying he wished they would catch COVID-19.You can watch bodycam footage of his arrest in the video above.Deputies were originally called to the scene after Smith allegedly hit his mother multiple times, then threatened to kill her with a butter knife.He's now in jail, being held with no bond.