Flare-up at chemical plant in Baytown caused by power outage

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A flare burning at a facility in Baytown has caught the attention of residents in the area.

The Baytown Police Department responded to reports of a possible fire at the Raven Chemical Plant located at 9520 East Freeway around 5:00 a.m.

The company told ABC13 the flare was caused by a power outage at the facility.

Many residents reported hearing a loud noise and then seeing smoke and a fire at the facility. According to the CenterPoint Outage tracker, about 1,000 people in the area were without power during the incident, but power has since been restored.

Officials said there are no injuries and no threats to the public.

