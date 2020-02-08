Flare-up at chemical plant in Baytown caused by power outage

The Baytown Police Department responded to reports of a possible fire at the Raven Chemical Plant located at 9520 East Freeway around 5:00 a.m.
WATCH: ABC13 viewer catches flare at chemical plant in Baytown
The company told ABC13 the flare was caused by a power outage at the facility.
Many residents reported hearing a loud noise and then seeing smoke and a fire at the facility. According to the CenterPoint Outage tracker, about 1,000 people in the area were without power during the incident, but power has since been restored.
WATCH: Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise that shook their windows
Officials said there are no injuries and no threats to the public.
