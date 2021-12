This undated image shows the website promoting Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew.

How about a spicy soda?Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Mountain Dew are teaming up to create Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew.They say the sweet citrus flavor of Mountain Dew combined with the spicy, kicked up flavor of Flamin' Hot is the "most extreme taste experience yet."The drink will be available only online starting Tuesday, August 31 on Mountain Dew's virtual Dew store, while supplies last.The website currently lists the special flavor as sold out.