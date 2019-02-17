Flames shoot from ground during NYC manhole explosions

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
Broadway shows are resuming after two manholes exploded in Manhattan Saturday night, sending flames shooting from the ground and causing the evacuation of a theater complex.

The explosion happened on 50th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown.

All Saturday evening performances scheduled at New World Stages - 'Jersey Boys,' 'Avenue Q,' 'The Play that Goes Wrong,' 'Puffs,' and 'A Spirited History of Drinking' were canceled.

The New World Stages theater complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The director of the Broadway show, 'The Play that goes Wrong,' wrote on Twitter,
'No show tonight. Everyone is safe and out of the building!'

Michael Coco, a representative for the company that runs New World Stages, says three windows cracked near the manhole blast and are being replaced Sunday.

Coco, of the Shubert Organization, says all the shows will play as scheduled.

No injuries were reported. The fires were under control by 9:15 p.m.

The cause of the manhole fires is not yet known.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manhole fireu.s. & worldexplosionNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WWE star Becky Lynch didn't hold back on Ronda Rousey
Woman shot after telling party-goers to turn off music
Houston Weather: Fog and drizzle clearing by the afternoon
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Cruz, Cornyn sponsor bill to put Bush 41 and Barbara on coin
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Show More
Bank issues big refund to man after thief takes over account
Dunkin Donuts employee saves man's life with CPR
Police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
Houston hangover pill startup toasts to a new direction
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
More News