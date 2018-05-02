Driver escapes as rig destroyed by flames on I-45 North

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a torched big rig is alive after the vehicle erupted into flames. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traffic is moving again after a massive semi fire on the North Freeway.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the flames ripping through the rig along the southbound lanes of I-45 North, just south of West Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver escaped the torched rig.

EMBED More News Videos

18-wheeler fire along I-45 North, SB lanes, just south of West Road. The fire started at 11:23 p.m., Tuesday.


All southbound lanes were closed in the area at one point. Seven hours after the fire, all lanes are back open.



"We were driving down I-45 and heard a boom, boom, boom," said witness Jonathan Johnson.

Johnson told ABC13 he pulled in to a nearby hotel parking lot to see if anyone needed to be rescued.

"'Oh my God, is anybody in there, do I need to help? What do I need to go do?' But I found that nobody was in there," Johnson said.

It is not known what caused the fire or what the 18-wheeler was hauling at the time.



This incident comes less than 24 hours after three 18-wheelers were involved in accidents on different, major Houston roadways.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck firetraffictraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News