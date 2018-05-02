HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Traffic is moving again after a massive semi fire on the North Freeway.
Houston Transtar cameras captured the flames ripping through the rig along the southbound lanes of I-45 North, just south of West Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver escaped the torched rig.
All southbound lanes were closed in the area at one point. Seven hours after the fire, all lanes are back open.
**ALL** 45N SB lanes now open! Leftover mess from that truck fire was cleared. #abc13 @KatherineABC13 pic.twitter.com/bfvRJtqKUu— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018
"We were driving down I-45 and heard a boom, boom, boom," said witness Jonathan Johnson.
Johnson told ABC13 he pulled in to a nearby hotel parking lot to see if anyone needed to be rescued.
"'Oh my God, is anybody in there, do I need to help? What do I need to go do?' But I found that nobody was in there," Johnson said.
It is not known what caused the fire or what the 18-wheeler was hauling at the time.
If you’re driving down I-45 north (SB), you’ll see this right now. Shell of a burned out 18 wheeler getting ready to be cleared. Traffic down to one lane! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/eyWB3orFVg— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018
This incident comes less than 24 hours after three 18-wheelers were involved in accidents on different, major Houston roadways.
There it goes! Burned out semi towed away. That means police could reopen all 45 SB lands soon! Will keep you posted. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ivZT633qX8— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018