**ALL** 45N SB lanes now open! Leftover mess from that truck fire was cleared. #abc13 @KatherineABC13 pic.twitter.com/bfvRJtqKUu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018

If you’re driving down I-45 north (SB), you’ll see this right now. Shell of a burned out 18 wheeler getting ready to be cleared. Traffic down to one lane! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/eyWB3orFVg — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018

There it goes! Burned out semi towed away. That means police could reopen all 45 SB lands soon! Will keep you posted. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ivZT633qX8 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 2, 2018

Traffic is moving again after a massive semi fire on the North Freeway.Houston Transtar cameras captured the flames ripping through the rig along the southbound lanes of I-45 North, just south of West Road, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.The driver escaped the torched rig.All southbound lanes were closed in the area at one point. Seven hours after the fire, all lanes are back open."We were driving down I-45 and heard a boom, boom, boom," said witness Jonathan Johnson.Johnson told ABC13 he pulled in to a nearby hotel parking lot to see if anyone needed to be rescued."'Oh my God, is anybody in there, do I need to help? What do I need to go do?' But I found that nobody was in there," Johnson said.It is not known what caused the fire or what the 18-wheeler was hauling at the time.This incident comes less than 24 hours after three 18-wheelers were involved in accidents on different, major Houston roadways.