18wheeler rollover ax on US 59 NB at 610-NORTH LOOP / EXIT RAMP TO 610 IS *CLOSED* — trying to get to a place where we can show you what's going on. Several lanes blocked. Expect serious delays.

Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations caused a traffic headache for Houston drivers Tuesday.The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 was blocked by a Hazmat spill.The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This wreck affected three frontage road lanes.Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.