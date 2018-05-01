TRAFFIC

2 overturned 18-wheelers cause headaches on Houston freeways

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck wrecks cause traffic tie ups into midday (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations caused a traffic headache for Houston drivers Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

An overturned 18-wheeler is affecting traffic on the Eastex Freeway.



The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 was blocked by a Hazmat spill.


The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This wreck affected three frontage road lanes.

Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.

EMBED More News Videos

An 18-wheeler overturned on the East Loop at Clinton Drive, spilling fertilizer onto the road.

EMBED More News Videos

Two overturned 18-wheelers in Houston could cause delays on your commute

Live traffic map
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closuresemi crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News