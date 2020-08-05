Chip and Joanna Gaines relaunch 'Fixer Upper' and debut new show with Texas star

WACO, Texas -- Are y'all ready to see "Fixer Upper" return? Apparently Chip and Joanna Gaines were, too, as the HGTV home renovation show that made them stars is getting a new season on their forthcoming Magnolia Network.And along with the announcement of their show's relaunch comes news of a new Magnolia Network show starring a Dallas-Fort Worth entrepreneur.The Gaineses announced the "Fixer Upper" return in a short video, filled with their signature lovable quirkiness, posted to social media the morning of Tuesday, August 4.In it, they're driving around their home town, Waco, when Joanna says to Chip that she saw his hammer and tool belt in the car. "What's that about?" she asks, to which he replies, "Just in case." He declares he has a surprise for her, and when they arrive at an old house, he tells her he's signed them up for another season of "Fixer Upper."