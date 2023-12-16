5 Houston men accused of stealing 210 credit cards from mail and committing $1.2 million in fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five Houston men have been arrested for their involvement in a $1.2 million mail theft and credit card fraud scheme, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Authorities arrested Daniel Rios Sanchez, 35; Omokehinde Muyiwa Oyegoke-Tewogbade, 62; Dennis Christopher McGee, 41; Bradley Kane Zarco, 37; and Travis Castaneda Qawasmeh, 26.

According to the indictment returned on Oct. 4, all five men collected stolen U.S. mail that had new credit cards and bank statements for intended account holders. The men allegedly called financial institutions to activate the stolen credit cards, increase credit limits, and change information. Charging documents say that the stolen credit cards were used to purchase goods, services, gift cards, cash, and merchandise at retail stores.

A statement from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney's Office says the group allegedly fraudulently activated at least 210 stolen credit cards over six months and caused approximately $1,230,542.92 in losses.

Each man has been charged with a count of conspiracy, which could result in a five-year prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of bank fraud. For stealing mail, they could face a five-year prison sentence.

The statement also says that each man has also been charged with aggravated identity theft. This charge could result in a mandatory two-year prison sentence that must be served consecutively to any other prison sentence. The charges also have potential fines of up to $1 million.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Lansden is prosecuting the case.