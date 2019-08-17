Fists fly in traffic between tow truck driver and impatient passenger in Bellaire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fists went flying during traffic on Highway 6 near Bellaire Boulevard and it was all caught on camera.It happened Friday afternoon: a wrecker was blocking part of the road when an impatient passenger got out of the car and confronted the tow truck driver, according to a witness.Video shows the much smaller man being knocked off the ground before getting up and trying to pick up where he left off. A female driver then enters the picture and breaks up the fight.After that, the wrecker driver is seen pulling out and the driver and her passenger also departsABC13 reached out to the woman but she has not responded.