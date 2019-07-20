Fist fight breaks out between drivers along I-45 in Houston: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A video of two drivers duking it out on Houston's northside is making a splash on social media.

The fist fight was caught on camera during Friday afternoon rush hour along I-45 at West Road.

The witness, visiting from Puerto Rico, is a native Houstonian who says he never imagined seeing this.

"They just started throwing punches here and there, nobody's hitting each other, but they're just going at it," Roel Espinoza said.

RELATED: Man dies after being shot in the stomach during road rage incident in SE Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Police say Chad Lee Butler died after being shot during a road rage incident in southeast Houston.



Espinoza said he had only just arrived from Puerto Rico on Friday when he saw the fight play out.

"Traffic here in Houston, it's chaotic," Espinoza said. "I'm not sure if it's this Houston heat that's making these people act like animals, go insane."

Espinoza tells us he saw the two drivers, one in a red truck, and the other in a black truck, both exit I-45 onto West Road.

"They were going about 60-70 mph until they both made a complete stop, one car cut the other car off, they both hauled at a complete stop and that's where it just all happened."

RELATED: Vehicle of interest identified in killing of 62-year-old woman near Katy
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows a white Audi SUV traveling away from the grisly scene where Saron James was shot to death.



We checked with Houston police, but they say they were never called out to this roadside fight.

It's hard to know what exactly caused these drivers to take their frustrations to the next level.

Espinoza says he's just glad it didn't impact other drivers.

"It didn't escalate from what I saw, and hopefully everything calmed down after that."

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfightroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News