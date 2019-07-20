Fist fight breaks out between drivers along I-45 in Houston: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5402600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say Chad Lee Butler died after being shot during a road rage incident in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A video of two drivers duking it out on Houston's northside is making a splash on social media.The fist fight was caught on camera during Friday afternoon rush hour along I-45 at West Road.The witness, visiting from Puerto Rico, is a native Houstonian who says he never imagined seeing this."They just started throwing punches here and there, nobody's hitting each other, but they're just going at it," Roel Espinoza said.Espinoza said he had only just arrived from Puerto Rico on Friday when he saw the fight play out."Traffic here in Houston, it's chaotic," Espinoza said. "I'm not sure if it's this Houston heat that's making these people act like animals, go insane."Espinoza tells us he saw the two drivers, one in a red truck, and the other in a black truck, both exit I-45 onto West Road."They were going about 60-70 mph until they both made a complete stop, one car cut the other car off, they both hauled at a complete stop and that's where it just all happened."We checked with Houston police, but they say they were never called out to this roadside fight.It's hard to know what exactly caused these drivers to take their frustrations to the next level.Espinoza says he's just glad it didn't impact other drivers."It didn't escalate from what I saw, and hopefully everything calmed down after that."