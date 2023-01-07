Historic day in Houston as first female Sikh judge in the country swears in

Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh just became the first female Sikh judge in the country.

Singh was born and raised in Houston and now lives in Bellaire with her husband and two children.

"It means a lot to me because I represent H-town the most, so for it to be us, I'm happy for it," she said.

Eyewitness News was there for Singh's ceremonial oath of office.

Judge Ravi Sandill, the state's first South Asian judge, presided over the ceremony, which took place in a packed courtroom.

"It's a really big moment for the Sikh community," Sandill said. "When they see someone of color, someone a little different, they know that possibility is available to them. Manpreet is not only an ambassador for Sikhs, but she's an ambassador for all women of color."

Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world.

There are an estimated 500,000 Sikhs in the country and 20,000 Sikhs just in the Houston area.

But before now, there wasn't one female Sikh judge in the country.

"I thought it was important for kids, as they go through their education, that they could see that there's a possibility for professions that we never had access to before," Singh said.

