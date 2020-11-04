Another Houston night spot is closing its doors

In a Facebook post shared just before Election Day, the venue said that the property owners would be moving forward with redevelopment in the same spot, which has been at 5930 Southwest Freeway near the Galleria area for decades.
"To all the musicians that made us great: Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Randy Rogers, Billy Bob Thornton and SO many more - we say thank you!" the message said.
Voted the #1 Honky Tonk in Houston and nominated as music venue of the year in Texas, the saloon didn't just boast country acts.
It also saw rock and pop artists cross its stage. Musicians would often play to packed crowds, pre - COVID-19 times, providing the backdrop for two-stepping on the venue's wooden floors or just colorful conversation among friends sitting at the picnic tables.
Firefighters had owned the venue since 1992.
It also served as a place for private parties and events, including weddings, graduations and fundraisers. Given its status as a multipurpose facility in the heart of the Bayou City, it's likely that many people will remember it fondly.
Firehouse Saloon is welcoming anyone with special memories to send them an email, tag them or post on their Facebook page.
And who knows? You may be visiting the Firehouse Saloon in another way soon.
On Facebook, Firehouse said it would be reinventing itself, "so y'all stay tuned. You're going to love what's coming next."
