Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church

Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters called to reports of a fire inside a house of worship in north Harris County uncovered instead more than 100 gambling machines.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Turney Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a reported fire at the World of Life Church.

Firefighters arrived to find no signs of fire. However, the person who reported the incident said he was locked in by an electronic door lock.

Crews made their way into the church, where they revealed a large gaming room.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, where they took several people out of the church in handcuffs. The sheriff's office said it was interviewing people regarding the gaming room.

An investigation into the game room, including its legality, is underway.

