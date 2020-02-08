Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi

CLINTON, Mississippi -- A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.

The father, who survived, tried to rescue the family, said Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton. The father suffered burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises and was brought to a hospital, Jones told news outlets.

The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippifiredeadly firehouse fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News