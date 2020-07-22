Documents being burned on the grounds of the Chinese Consulate in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trash cans full of documents are being burned in the courtyard of the Chinese Consulate on Montrose Boulevard.

The consulate is considered Chinese territory, so the Houston Fire Department is standing by outside but has not entered the grounds.

"It appears to be open burning in a container within the courtyard of the Chinese consulate facility. It does not appear to be an unconfined fire but we have not been allowed access. We are standing by and monitoring," said Chief Sam Pena.

The Chinese Consulate reportedly must leave the building by this Friday.
