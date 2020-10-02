coronavirus pandemic

Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Global shares and U.S. stock futures have fallen President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Earlier, Dow and S&P futures dropped nearly 2%, but several hours later were trading 1.2% lower. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.


Shares are down in Paris, Frankfurt, London and Tokyo. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading today following an all day outage due to a technical failure.


MORE: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection
