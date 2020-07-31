Texas charitable organizations struggle as giving dips during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to millions of Americans, in terms of health and financial impact.
Southeast Texas has had its own battle as one of the epicenters for the virus.
Due to job loss, and families and corporations being frugal, charitable donations are down. While some of the bigger organizations may be able to survive, smaller groups depend on the generosity of the community and don't know how they'll make ends meet without it.
Friends of Texas Wildlife in Magnolia provides 24-hour care and medical treatment to injured wildlife in our area. While they understand why people are spending less, it doesn't take away from the need, which is growing.
Since the pandemic started, animal intake has gone up. People are enjoying the outdoors to stay busy, and discovering more wildlife who need help in the meantime.
The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region has seen corporate sponsorship drop off. Many have communicated that they'll step up when a disaster strikes, but won't be able to make consistent gifts in the midst of layoffs and furloughs. Their need is also great, especially right now during hurricane season. In fact, crews are in south Texas right now aiding with food and shelter after Hurricane Hanna.
The Amos Cemetery in the unincorporated northwest Harris County town of Kohrville is in need of grave upkeep, but the Kohrville Community Amos Cemetery Association couldn't have their annual festival fundraiser because of the pandemic. Fewer people are giving, but board members are staying hopeful and working to keep the historic Black history alive.
If you have it to give, groups like these would love for you to donate as you are able.
