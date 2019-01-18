Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs in the world.
There is no way to compensate moms for their matchless care and long hours. But if moms were to be compensated, how much should they make?
To try to answer that question, Salary.com selected a handful of jobs that reflect the work moms do every day.
The list was long, including items ranging from academic advisor and art director, to accountant, event planner, groundskeeper and plumber.
Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually work more than 90 hours a week.
With that information entered into the website's salary calculator, it determined the current medium annual salary of a mother should be $162,581, up from $157,705 in 2017.
That's a nearly 5 percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.
