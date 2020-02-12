Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

NEW JERSEY -- Someone in New Jersey hit the jackpot in Tuesday night's $202 million Mega Millions drawing.The first Mega Millions jackpot won in 2020 matched all six numbers drawn on Feb. 11 -- the white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6. The lucky ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million jackpot ($142.2 million cash).In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, one ticket, sold in West Virginia, matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on Dec. 17; The Great Hope Trust claimed that $375 million prize. During this jackpot run, there were more than 7.8 million winning tickets sold since Dec. 17, including the jackpot winner and 17 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.The next drawing on Valentine's Day, Friday, resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350.