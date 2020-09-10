Nobody won that record Texas Lottery jackpot again

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Saturday night, and still, there was no winner in the Lotto Texas drawing for a record jackpot.
Nobody picked all six numbers drawn, so now the largest jackpot in more than a decade is even bigger, according to Lotto Texas.
Despite the big rollover to an estimated $41.25 million, 27 people hit five of six numbers last week and won more than $2,000 each.
If you still have your ticket, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.
The lucky winner could take home about $30 million after taxes. You could easily live off the interest if you put it all in a bank, or you could live on a cruise ship, paying about $650 a day, for about 127 years.
The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.
So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
