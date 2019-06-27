Make money by recycling your outdated items or donate for a good cause

stretch your dollar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're wondering where to donate outdated or damaged goods, Houston Mom's Blog has you covered!

If you have clothing with rips and tears and maybe a few stains, you can't donate it but you can still recycle that stuff to be turned into new textiles.

American Textile Recycling service bins are all over the city from grocery stores to schools. Although they accept usable donations, they will also recycle some textiles free of charge.

Houston Rags is another great organization that promises to use as much of the materials that they can including making wipers to be used as sanitary cloths and cleaning cloths.

Green Valley Recycling allows you to recycle your clothing and get paid. They do require that your items are in mint condition.

Avoid sending your trash to the landfills by donating to several organizations around town. From furniture to appliances and even electronics, Houston Mom's Blog helps us out with these tips and the one place you can get paid.

Need to get rid of an old fridge? Recycle My Fridge TX has partnered with CenterPoint Energy to recycle working refrigerators plus you'll get $30 for doing it.

The Houston Furniture Bank offers pick up and drop off services for usable furniture. You can recycle mattresses too for $10.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore and RePurpose Depot accepts all used items that you'd find inside a home including building materials included from metal scraps to wood.

Your stuffed animals can be donated to fire departments, police departments or CPS to comfort children during emergencies.

Don't forget about local animal shelters too. They are always in need of clean towels, bedding, and newspaper.

As far as electronics go, you can easily drop those off at Best Buy, Staples, or Walmart's Eco ATM recycling programs. Just make sure to clear all of your data from each device.

See more suggestions from Houston Mom's Blog here.
