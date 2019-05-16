Shop offers name brands for up to 90 percent off for good cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A resale shop in Alief is filled with name brands you love at a price you can't beat and it's giving back to those in need. It's all in the name, Second Blessing is your one-stop-shop!
"This store is such a blessing to many people. It has the most fitting name," said shopper Kim Wesley Hughes.
Hughes has been shopping at Second Blessing for 10 years.
"I was starting over. I came here and I was kind of iffy at first, but I found so many gems in here. I fell in love," said Hughes.
From furniture to books, jewelry and china, Second Blessing is full of unique items you just won't find anywhere else at these prices.
"You could buy a good sofa for $50. We have good quality clothing from name brands for $3, $6, $10. Shoes, books, housewares, we have almost everything here," said Assistant Store Manager Mazula.
Some of the prices get slashed in half with daily sales up to 90 percent off.
Second Blessing isn't only about awesome pricing. Mazula started as a volunteer lending a helping hand. Now, she's employed and supporting the West Houston Assistance Ministries or WHAM for the last three years.
All the proceeds from the store go to WHAM which fights hunger and homelessness by providing families in need with food, clothing, employment services and financial help.
"I'm a shopper. I can shop at Macy's, Dillard's, wherever. I prefer here because you can find the oddest things thing you haven't seen in years," said Hughes.
Second Blessing is currently in need of donations including clothing, furniture and linens. If your furniture is too big, they even have a service pick up free of charge.
The store is located at 10501 Meadowglen Lane.
