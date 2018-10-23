PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Drawing: These are the most common numbers drawn

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks to a local lotto pool that is keeping a tight ship if they win $1.6 billion.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some life-changing money could be yours if you matched all six numbers of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers were picked at 10 p.m.

Those numbers are (drum roll, please): 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Tuesday's drawing boasted the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.

But if no one wins this massive jackpot, just wait. That would bring Friday's jackpot potential to $2 billion, which carries a cash payout option of $1.142 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.

How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?

Before you start spending the cash, let's talk about the odds.

You have a one in 302.5 million chance of winning tonight, meaning there are 302.5 million number combinations. This may put things in perspective for you. There are 328 million people living in the United States.

"Every combination of numbers is just as likely to come out as any other," said Andrew Swift, a mathematician at University of Nebraska, Omaha. "Some people think that certain combinations of numbers are more likely than others. For example, some people say, well you shouldn't play one, two, three, four, five, six because that's never going to come out. But it's got just as much chance as any other combination."

Sure, the chances of winning are bleak. But Texans have gotten lottery lucky lately.

Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.

PRESS YOUR LUCK: Luckiest places around Houston buy lotto tickets

EMBED More News Videos

Even if you take the cash payout of $904 million, you'll still have a nice chunk of change.


Analysts have looked at the past 102 drawings and found the most common numbers drawn are 01, 02, 28, 70, 14, 17 and 42. The most common Mega Ball is 22 or 9. Both were drawn seven times.

The least common numbers drawn are 50, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen only twice. The least common Mega Ball is 05.

According to lottonumbers.com, the numbers that have gone longest without being drawn are:
36 - last picked 153 days ago
55 - last picked 146 days ago
58 - last picked 146 days ago

5 - last picked 132 days ago
37- last picked 129 days ago
50 - last picked 108 days ago

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

Good luck!

RELATED:

  • LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
  • Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots 2018: Things you need to consider if you win
  • 10 largest jackpots in history


    • Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financelotterymega millionsjackpotu.s. & worldmoneyHouston
    (Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
    Digital Deal of the Day
    POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
    Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
    HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Category 3 storm makes landfall
    Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
    Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
    Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane
    Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
    1 dead after work bus crash near Freeport
    Texas model sues New York strip club over social media posts
    Show More
    If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid
    Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
    Pasadena ISD football player scores TD after leg amputated
    Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
    Teen at center of groundbreaking genetic mutation study dies
    More News