HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Some life-changing money could be yours if you matched all six numbers of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing.
The numbers were picked at 10 p.m.
Those numbers are (drum roll, please): 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
Tuesday's drawing boasted the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.
But if no one wins this massive jackpot, just wait. That would bring Friday's jackpot potential to $2 billion, which carries a cash payout option of $1.142 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.
How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
#BREAKING: If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s $1.6 BILLION #MegaMillions drawing, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be $2 BILLION with a cash value of $1.142 BILLION!🚨💰🎉💵#playresponsibly #texas #news #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/advWGb0Umh— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) October 23, 2018
Before you start spending the cash, let's talk about the odds.
You have a one in 302.5 million chance of winning tonight, meaning there are 302.5 million number combinations. This may put things in perspective for you. There are 328 million people living in the United States.
"Every combination of numbers is just as likely to come out as any other," said Andrew Swift, a mathematician at University of Nebraska, Omaha. "Some people think that certain combinations of numbers are more likely than others. For example, some people say, well you shouldn't play one, two, three, four, five, six because that's never going to come out. But it's got just as much chance as any other combination."
Sure, the chances of winning are bleak. But Texans have gotten lottery lucky lately.
Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.
PRESS YOUR LUCK: Luckiest places around Houston buy lotto tickets
Analysts have looked at the past 102 drawings and found the most common numbers drawn are 01, 02, 28, 70, 14, 17 and 42. The most common Mega Ball is 22 or 9. Both were drawn seven times.
The least common numbers drawn are 50, 63, 57, 36, 09. The number 50 has been chosen only twice. The least common Mega Ball is 05.
According to lottonumbers.com, the numbers that have gone longest without being drawn are:
36 - last picked 153 days ago
55 - last picked 146 days ago
58 - last picked 146 days ago
5 - last picked 132 days ago
37- last picked 129 days ago
50 - last picked 108 days ago
Mega Millions tickets are $2.
Good luck!
