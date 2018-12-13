PERSONAL FINANCE

Bank surprises single mom and pays off $150K in student loans

EMBED </>More Videos

For the past 12 years, 30-year-old Jasmin Ford has had to hustle for everything she has. Not anymore.

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
For the past 12 years, 30-year-old Jasmin Ford has had to hustle for everything she has.

"Gratitude is what gets me through. I mean, becoming a nurse and being able to serve in the field that I'm in is the greatest honor of my life, second to having my son," she said.

Ford grew up on Chicago's South Side. She's now a single mother and a nurse, the first in her family to go to college. She works two jobs, six days a week, and is saddled with $150,000 of student loan debt she never thought she'd pay off.

"There are times when I fall short and I have to reduce my payment amounts, so there's really not a timeline that I can necessarily see," Ford said.

Until now.

"We know the burden that student loan debt places on peoples' lives and slows down the trajectory and the change that they can make in the world, and to be able to remove that roadblock and that obstacle for Jasmin is just a dream come true for all of us," said Fifth Third Bank's Mike Crawford.

As Crawford waited outside of Jasmin's home to surprise her, she had no idea her student loans are about to evaporate.

After some misdirection to get Mike to the door, he told her the good news.

"Fifth Third is paying off all of your student loans today," Crawford said.

"Are you serious?" Ford asked with tears in her eyes.

"I am serious," Crawford said. "You are an inspiration to us and this is the least we can do."

"Thank you so much!" Ford shouted through tears.

It was a life changing moment for Ford and her 2-year-old son Caleb.

"I can save for your college," she told him. "You won't be like me, you won't have any debt."

"(This) changed the direction and the course of my life and the way I want to live. It's not just the day to day anymore," Ford told us.

Fifth Third is opening a new contest to pay off more student debt at the end of the month. You can find out more about that contest here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financefeel goodfamilybankstudent loansu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Hold the ornaments! Here's what to buy and not buy this month
DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather settle over cryptocurrency promos
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Kempner High School delayed 2 hours today due to power outage
Not guilty verdict in gruesome grilling murder in San Antonio
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
The 60: Stories you need to know
Show More
3 trapped in West Virginia coal mine for 5 days found alive
O'Rourke tops poll as possible Democratic nominee for 2020
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Former Houston Rockets' star helps boy with tumor on face
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
More News