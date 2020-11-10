Personal Finance

Gov. Abbott meets with Nasdaq officials about potential Texas move

By
Nasdaq, ranked as the second largest stock exchange in the world behind the New York Stock Exchange, might be eyeing a presence in the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, Nasdaq officials met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other governors seemingly about a potential move.

A statement released by the Nasdaq seems to imply the stock exchange is seeking to relocate.

"Texas continues to be the premier economic destination in the country, attracting more leading businesses than any other state. The Governor looks forward to meeting with Nasdaq and showcasing Texas' business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and low taxes, all of which foster greater economic growth in the Lone Star State," Nasdaq spokesperson Renae Eze said.

Officials particularly noted Texas' low taxes as they battle with New York and New Jersey over the current tax rates. New Jersey is proposing a fee on data transactions, which would net the state $300 million a year, for at least two years.

"In order to escape that onerous and punitive taxation, they are looking for other places to locate," said University of Houston finance professor Craig Pirrong.

New Jersey Assemblyman John McKeon is the legislator who proposed the bill that has the coalition of trading firms and exchanges thinking about jumping.

"We're looking for alternate sources of revenue," McKeon told ABC13. "Nothing is imminent on the bill. We are trying to be thoughtful and listen to their side of things."

Abbott expressed he wants Texas to be the place Nasdaq moves some of its data operations, as he thinks it could be an economic boom. But Texas is not the only state looking to lure away the data centers.

So what happens if Nasdaq chooses to relocate?

"To some respects, an economic benefit to whatever state they chose to locate to. These are very high-tech businesses so they don't have a lot of employees, but the employees tend to be relatively high-paid tech type jobs," Pirrong said.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexastexas newsgreg abbottnew york stock exchangestock marketu.s. & worldabbott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for separate person of interest in sergeant's death
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant in custody
Secret Service involved in student's online threat against Biden
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments
Texas Lt. Gov. offering $1M reward for reports of voter fraud
HPD officers killed in line of duty in one year
Show More
Gov. Abbott doesn't acknowledge Biden as president-elect
Business owners fear more closures if COVID-19 cases keep rising
Harris Co. residents could get visit from public health workers
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
More TOP STORIES News