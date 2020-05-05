$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote

Coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city council members approved Wednesday a $15 million relief program aimed at helping renters make their payments in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Just the day before, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the program will use federal relief money to help Houstonians pay their rent.

According city council agenda documents, Turner allotted $15 million in federal CARES Act funding for the rent relief program.

The program will be managed by well-known local nonprofit BakerRipley, and it launches tomorrow at 10 a.m. People who want to seek rental help can register on the program's website.

BakerRipley will provide up to $1,056 of rental assistance per month to qualified low-to-moderate income people who could not pay their April and/or May rent.

Documents show the program is anticipated to help at least 6,818 people across Houston. In reality, because many renters are families, the actual number of people helped could be much higher.

According to those briefed on the program, qualifying individuals will not get a check. Rather, BakerRipley will issue the rent payment directly to the renters' landlords.

The landlords who agree to participate in the program will need to agree to certain terms:

  • Waive all late fees, penalties and interest for the two months.
  • Allow tenants to enter a payment plan for any rent due in excess of $1,056.
  • Rescind any prior notice to vacate and halt any prior eviction proceedings for the two months.


Not sure if you qualify? According to the proposed order, renters must meet the following criteria:

  • Live inside the city of Houston
  • Be late on residential rental payments for either or both the months of April and May
  • Be current on their rent for all months prior to April 2020
  • Affirm that their inability to pay is due to financial hardship resulting from the economic impact of COVID-19
  • Have income less than 80% of the Area Median Income (approximately $40,000 for one person or $60,000 for family of four) or qualify for one of the programs listed in the application (e.g. Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, Head Start, or VA Pension)


The program already has the support of the Houston Apartment Association, which estimates it could help a number of workers in the service industry, many of whom were laid off from their jobs because of restaurant and bar closures.

