Fight breaks out at Aldine High School graduation

Two attendees at the Aldine High School graduation began fighting in the bleachers at the Campbell Center.
Joe McKinney could see the altercation from his seat. In a video he took on his phone, you can see a crowd of people trying to break up the fight between two men.
Aldine ISD police officers broke up the fight and issued the men citations.
