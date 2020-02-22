Burglary suspect wields pellet gun on roof of North Harris Co. pawn shop

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects stole sneakers and electronics from a pawn shop in North Harris County, but didn't get far before police caught them.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was found on the roof of the shop.

Deputies say the man on the roof had a gun in his hand, but they later found out that it was a pellet gun.

There was a hole in the roof of the Fiesta Pawn, right off I-45 near Greens Road, not far from where the suspect was standing.



Deputies believe the two suspects were passing merchandise out of the hole in the top of the store and dropping it next to what they think was their getaway car.

Authorities recovered tools, Jordan sneakers and electronics from behind the building.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies were able to quickly get the suspect who was holding the pellet gun off the roof. They located the other suspect in the woods behind Fiesta Pawn.

Deputies say a pellet gun usually has a red tip on the end of the barrel, but this one did not.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyburglaryharris county sheriffs officepellet gun
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News