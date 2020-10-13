Society

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 'female-recession,' researchers say

By Brhe Berry
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more women to drop out of the workforce, according to researchers.

Between August and September, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than a million Americans to drop out of the labor force, most of them being women.

Some, however, are not calling it a female recession.

According to the United States Department of Labor, 865,000 women across many industries have left the workforce between August and September.

One in four women consider downshifting their career or consider leaving the workplace early, something they thought was unthinkable less than a year ago, according to a report from McKinsey and Company.

As a pandemic hits families financially, many women are forced to stay at home to take care of the family.

SEE RELATED STORY: COVID-19 has caused 50% of Texans to experience financial hardship

The terms "female-recession" or "she-cession" have been coined to recognize the detrimental effect the pandemic has had on women in the workplace.

Nicole Woitowich, a researcher at Northwestern University, shared her findings on the female-recession in her latest article. It shows additional childcare responsibilities have caused fewer female scientists to publish in biomedical research.

"The more women we have at the table who are doing the science, who are providing the health care, I think the better health outcomes we have for everyone if we have a diverse workforce," said Woitowich.

From 2008 to 2009, a similar recession occurred when the stock market crashed. It was coined the "man-cession," and it took years for jobs to return in male-dominated industries.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusrecessionworkplacejobscovid 19women
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News