FEMA releases list of top 10 counties with growing COVID-19 cases

FEMA recently released a list of the top 10 counties in the nation with growing cases of COVID-19, with the highest number of cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks.
The list is as follows:
- St. Francis, AR
- Ford, KS
- Echols, GA
- Dakota, NE
- Manassas City, VA
- Nobles, MN
- Buena Vista, IA
- Holmes, MS
- Lowndes, AL
- Bullock, AL
In most of these counties, there has been a spike in testing. Some of the cases were going uncounted, but the increase comes after migrant farm workers were tested.
Despite the cases in Harris County, test sites are growing too
For those interested in the amount of cases in their area, National Geographic has launched new maps online that can help you keep track of COVID-19 cases not just across Texas, but right down to each county in the state.
Need to find a testing site? Search the state's map below to find COVID-19 public and drive-thru testing locations On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.
