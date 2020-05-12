coronavirus texas

Check these maps to see where COVID-19 cases are growing and falling in Texas

By
National Geographic has launched new maps online that can help you keep track of COVID-19 cases not just across Texas, but right down to the county.

You can hover over any county in the U.S. and find out how many new cases there have been in the past week and if it's up or down from the previous week.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston

The darker the color is, the more cases there are.

You can also check death rates state by state and county by county.

Where Texas ranks among the rest of the country is based on population.

"The state of Texas is doing well at a 3% growth rate, and those who are testing positive. Harris County is even better than a 2% growth rate of those testing positive. Things are going well, in your region, candidly, as well as the rest of state," Gov. Greg Abbott told ABC13.

You can view the National Geographic maps by visiting this link.

Doctors continue to urge testing in the Lone Star State as it falls short of meeting the goals when it comes to how many tests are conducted daily.

As of Friday, Texas was conducting 15,697 tests per one million residents, according to a 13 Investigates analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project. That puts the state in 46th place nationwide when compared to testing per capita in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Texas was ranked 48th last week, and dead last the week before that.

MORE: Doctors urge testing, fear complacency as Texas lags nation
Could it be that Texans don't want to be tested?



Need to find a testing site? Search the state's map below to find COVID-19 public and drive-thru testing locations On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.


