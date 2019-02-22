Feds: El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the guilty verdict in the 'El Chapo' trial.

WASHINGTON --
Two sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, are charged in a single-count indictment that was unsealed last week in Washington.

Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the U.S. from Mexico and elsewhere in the world from 2008 to 2018. They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.

SEE ALSO: Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam

EMBED More News Videos

Investigative reporter Chuck Goudie discovers the alleged spoils of a Sinaloa cartel kingpin.

Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges in New York. During a trial that lasted more than three months, prosecutors portrayed El Chapo as the calculating leader of a bloodthirsty smuggling operation that funneled tons of cocaine and other drugs into American cities. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
Prosecutors have said Guzman, who twice escaped from prison in Mexico and was extradited to the U.S. last year for his trial, had amassed a multibillion-dollar fortune smuggling tons of cocaine and other drugs in a vast supply chain that reached well north of the border.

His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told VICE News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case and followed Twitter feeds of reporters, against a judge's orders, making them aware of potentially prejudicial material that jurors weren't supposed to see.

RELATED EL CHAPO STORIES:

Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall


El Chapo trial: Witness claims Joaquin Guzman had sex with minors he called 'vitamins'


Top lieutenant for druglord El Chapo found tortured and killed


El Chapo aide says Mexican military tortured him
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
el chapodrugsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
WEEKEND WEATHER: Wet start but sunshine returns by Sunday
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Show More
THE 60: Watch this dog's tearful reaction to 'The Lion King'
Astros' star offers tickets to fan who quit job for baseball
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
More News