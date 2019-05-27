Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from New York prison, feds fear

There are new concerns that convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could be planning to escape from jail again.

He's known for his escapes from two high-security prisons and the feds fear his recent requests could be part of another escape plan.

Guzman is convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder and currently at a federal correctional facility in New York.

In recent weeks his lawyers submitted a letter to a judge asking that El Chapo be allowed at least two hours of outdoor recreation per week, access to the commissary, earplugs, water bottles and other accommodations lamenting the conditions of his solitary confinement.

But federal officials fiercely are pushing back, saying those requests may be part of a brewing scheme to bust out.
RELATED: El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
EMBED More News Videos

Jury sees El Chapo texts sent to wife while on the run



Prosecutors cited a foiled 1981 jailbreak at the same facility, involving a hijacked helicopters dropping weapons to inmates on the roof as they unsuccessfully attempted to flee.

El Chapo, the so-called ringleader of the ruthless Sinaloa Cartel, infamously managed to escape two Mexican prisons in the past, once through a mile-long underground tunnel.

The cunning criminal was ultimately captured and whisked to the U.S. to face justice.

"He sees the window closing because he's about to get sentenced," said ABC News Consultant and former FBI Agent Brad Garrett. "Maybe he thinks that his best chance to get away again would be while he's still in New York."

SEE ALSO: Other El Chapo-related stories

El Chapo trial: Witness claims Joaquin Guzman had sex with minors he called 'vitamins'

El Chapo, the fashionista? Convicted drug lord to launch clothing line

Top woman in El Chapo's cartel changing plea

Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall

Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkel chapodrugu.s. & worldcartel
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News