FBI needs help finding scrub-wearing bank robbers in Houston

FBI searching for scrub-wearing bank robbers in Houston, Jessica Willey has more. (KTRK)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's violent crime task force is asking for your help in identifying and locating two men who robbed a Houston bank while dressed in surgical scrubs.

A statement released by FBI Houston's office reports the incident occurred at 10:12 a.m. Wed., June 20 in southwest Houston at 6411 Fannin St.

According to the statement, when the suspects entered the bank, one of them displayed a silver revolver. That armed suspect then hopped over the counter and demanded money from the bank tellers, while the second suspect kept a lookout by the door.

The suspects proceeded to flee by foot after the robbery.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the incident.

According to authorities, the suspects are described as two black males in their late 30s to early 40s.

One of the suspects reportedly measured 6-feet tall and had a thin built.

The second suspect allegedly measures 5-foot, 8-inches tall and had a medium built.

Surveillance images from the robbery showed both suspects wearing surgical masks, caps and medical scrubs at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
