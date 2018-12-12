FBI seeks public's help after 3 men rob Houston Compass Bank

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men wanted for bank heist in West U

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities need your help identifying three men who robbed a BBVA Compass Bank Wednesday morning.



Houston police responded to the robbery on Bissonnet at Buffalo Speedway just after 9 a.m.

The masked and armed men allegedly entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter and demanded money.

The men then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a stolen silver four-door Honda Accord, which was found several blocks away from the bank.

The armed suspects are described as three black males wearing black hoodies, between the ages of 20-26, and slim or medium build.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the men.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.

EMBED More News Videos

3 men in black hoodies wanted for Compass Bank robbery

SEE ALSO: Thieves target 6 Houston-area Chase Bank ATMs

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, 5 injured in devastating crash on Highway 99
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
Security video shows missing mom the day she vanished
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Show More
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Text message tax? California is considering it
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
More News