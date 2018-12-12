HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities need your help identifying three men who robbed a BBVA Compass Bank Wednesday morning.
We need your help identifying & locating 3 masked and armed suspects who robbed the BBVA Compass Bank at 5275 Buffalo Spdwy at about 9:30 this morning. Call 713-222-TIPS with info. Please RT. @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews pic.twitter.com/sIu4V8cNBk— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) December 12, 2018
Houston police responded to the robbery on Bissonnet at Buffalo Speedway just after 9 a.m.
The masked and armed men allegedly entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter and demanded money.
The men then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a stolen silver four-door Honda Accord, which was found several blocks away from the bank.
The armed suspects are described as three black males wearing black hoodies, between the ages of 20-26, and slim or medium build.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the men.
You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.
