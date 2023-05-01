If you start seeing military personnel, aircraft, and people with protective equipment in the Houston area, don't be alarmed. It's all part of an FBI training.

Don't be alarmed, but FBI nuclear training exercises will be taking place in Houston through Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't be alarmed, but Houstonians may start seeing military personnel, aircraft, and people with protective equipment.

The FBI will begin conducting a large-scale training exercise in southeast Houston and Harris County. The agency says it's to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear incident.

The training will take place Monday through Friday at the following general areas:

NRG Park

Ellington Field

Highway 288 to Highway 146

East Freeway to Highway 225

The FBI says the training exercise will not pose risks to residents.