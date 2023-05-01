WATCH LIVE

Don't be alarmed, but FBI nuclear training exercises will be taking place in Houston through Friday

Monday, May 1, 2023 4:36PM
If you start seeing military personnel, aircraft, and people with protective equipment in the Houston area, don't be alarmed. It's all part of an FBI training.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't be alarmed, but Houstonians may start seeing military personnel, aircraft, and people with protective equipment.

The FBI will begin conducting a large-scale training exercise in southeast Houston and Harris County. The agency says it's to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear incident.

The training will take place Monday through Friday at the following general areas:

  • NRG Park
  • Ellington Field
  • Highway 288 to Highway 146
  • East Freeway to Highway 225

The FBI says the training exercise will not pose risks to residents.

