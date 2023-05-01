Don't be alarmed, but FBI nuclear training exercises will be taking place in Houston through Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't be alarmed, but Houstonians may start seeing military personnel, aircraft, and people with protective equipment.
The FBI will begin conducting a large-scale training exercise in southeast Houston and Harris County. The agency says it's to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear incident.
The training will take place Monday through Friday at the following general areas:
- NRG Park
- Ellington Field
- Highway 288 to Highway 146
- East Freeway to Highway 225
The FBI says the training exercise will not pose risks to residents.