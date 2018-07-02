TERRORISM

FBI: Man threatened July 4 attack at parade in Cleveland, Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI announces arrest in terror plot in Cleveland, Ohio (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Federal authorities say they've arrested a man who talked about setting off a bomb at a Fourth of July parade in Cleveland and attacking people watching fireworks.

Officials said Monday that the man who's an American citizen often expressed his support for al-Qaida and said he wanted to kill members of the U.S. military.

Authorities have charged Demetrius Pitts with attempted support of a terrorist organization. There are no court records listing an attorney for Pitts, who lives in the Cleveland area and was arrested Sunday.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony says Pitts scouted out locations this past week for a site to attack in downtown Cleveland.

Anthony says it's not clear how close Pitts was to carrying out his threats, but he says authorities couldn't sit back and wait.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
terror threatarrestu.s. & worldcrimeinvestigationFBI
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TERRORISM
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly shooting spree in Toronto
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Terrorism concerns arise as Royal Wedding nears
Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall
More terrorism
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News